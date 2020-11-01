Interest waiver: Banks told to credit cashback to borrowers by 5 Nov, RBI to SC

The Reserve Bank of India has informed the Supreme Court of India that the banks, financial and non-banking financial institutions have been asked to take "necessary actions" to credit " interest on interest " collected on loans of up to ₹2 crore during the moratorium scheme by 5 November.

"All Primary (Urban) Cooperative Banks/State Cooperative Banks/District Central Cooperative Banks, All All India Financial Institutions and All Non-Banking Financial Companies (including Housing Finance Companies) to be guided by the provisions of the scheme and take necessary actions within the stipulated timeline therein," the RBI said in its recent affidavit.

"I say... Ministry of Finance, Department of Financial Services in view of the unprecedented and extreme COVID-19 situation vide its letter ... has approved a 'scheme for grant of ex-gratia payment of difference between compound interest and simple interest for six months to borrowers in specified loan accounts (01.03.2020 to 31.08.2020)' along with operational guidelines and mechanism for such grant," the RBI official said.

The central government had earlier told the apex court that the lenders have been asked to credit into the accounts of eligible borrowers the difference between compound and simple interest collected on loans of up to ₹2 crore during the RBI's loan moratorium scheme by 5 November. After crediting this amount, the lending institutions will claim reimbursement from the central government, the central government earlier said.

The Centre had earlier told the court that going any further than the fiscal policy decisions already taken, such as waiver of compound interest charged on loans of up to ₹2 crore for moratorium period, may be "detrimental" to the overall economic scenario, the national economy and banks may not take "inevitable financial constraints".

The RBI had also filed an affidavit in the apex court saying that loan moratorium exceeding six months might result in "vitiating the overall credit discipline", which will have a "debilitating impact" on the process of credit creation in the economy.

These affidavits were filed following the top court's 5 October order asking them to place on record the K V Kamath committee recommendations on debt restructuring because of the COVID-19 related stress on various sectors as well as the notifications and circulars issued so far on loan moratorium.

(With inputs from agency)

