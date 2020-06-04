Interest waiver may disturb banks' asset-liability balance: Uday Kotak

“The RBI has put out a very clear position that banks are intermediaries. The borrowers have been given a moratorium but the banks still have an obligation to pay interest and principal to its depositors. Depositor is at the core of the financial system. So, the rule should have some more balance. RBI has always protected the depositor’s interest and this time too the same balance is required," said Kotak in a CII-organsied virtual pass conference.