Interest-free credit set to transform e-commerce payments ecosystem: Report

Prepaid cards, bank transfers and cash on delivery market shares are in decline and are projected to collectively comprise just 8.8% of e-commerce transaction value by 2025.
Buy now pay later (BNPL) is projected to rise to 8.6% of e-commerce market value by 2025, up from just 3% in 2021, as per the 2022 Global Payments Report by Worldpay from FIS. In the years ahead, BNPL is likely to rise, owing to the continuing rise of smartphone users, and better connectivity, especially in the tier II and tier III towns.
Today, millennials and Gen Z are turning money conscious to be in control of their borrowings and expenses. BNPL — with its core principles of customer-centricity, cost efficiency, and transparency towards credit — has attracted a growing segment of young demographic customers. Considering only a minuscule percent of India’s registered bank customers hold credit cards, BNPL has tremendous scope to leverage the untapped potential for credit. BNPL players are well placed to fill this void since the country’s low credit card usage is attributed to apprehensions about high-interest charges and hidden fees.
BNPL services are payments allowing consumers to pay for goods and services, either through a one-time invoice or a finite set of instalments. For customers around the globe, e-commerce payment preferences continue to shift away from cash and credit cards towards digital wallets and buy now, pay later (BNPL). It is India’s fastest-growing online payment method with a significant impact on banks, large merchants and card schemes. Due to its hassle-free on-boarding experience, extension of credit facility, low-cost structure for the customer and facilitating easy repayments, BNPL is growing popular among the young income earners, said the report.
Although credit cards and personal loans are readily available, a certain category of consumers, for instance, those who have no credit history or have already availed maximum credit through traditional channels, are keen to apply for short-term credit products, on account of ease of application as compared to the stricter processes involved in obtaining a traditional unsecured facility.
Millennials and Gen-Z are maximising the BNPL option, as they find it the most convenient route for effecting purchases on e-commerce portals. With BNPL in place, consumers are purchasing things they couldn’t earlier afford. Buyers have been provided with an interest-free window of 15 to 45 days, it can go up to several months if the prices of goods or services have been divided into instalments. In the years ahead, the BNPL market is likely to flourish on an exponential trajectory, in tandem with the continuing rise of smartphone users (currently estimated at 800 million) and an increase in connectivity, especially in the tier II and tier III towns, as per the report.
