Interest-free credit set to transform e-commerce payments ecosystem: Report

Millennials and Gen-Z are maximising the BNPL option, as they find it the most convenient route for effecting purchases on e-commerce portals. With BNPL in place, consumers are purchasing things they couldn’t earlier afford. Buyers have been provided with an interest-free window of 15 to 45 days, it can go up to several months if the prices of goods or services have been divided into instalments. In the years ahead, the BNPL market is likely to flourish on an exponential trajectory, in tandem with the continuing rise of smartphone users (currently estimated at 800 million) and an increase in connectivity, especially in the tier II and tier III towns, as per the report.

