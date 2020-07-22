Investment in digital resources crucial for survival of lenders: SBI chairman

Any bank or financial institution not investing enough resources in digital capabilities and advanced technologies will be unable to survive, said Rajnish Kumar, chairman, State Bank of India (SBI).

Kumar was speaking at the Global Fintech Fest on Wednesday. He said that these investments need to be both in terms of manpower as well as financial investment in the latest technologies.

According to the chairman of India’s largest bank, the country will need both physical and digital presence or what is known as a ‘phygital’ environment. Lenders have long been debating the relevance of branches at a time when a majority of customers in India prefer to use digital banking.

“I won’t be surprised that if ultimately mobile banking transactions takes over and becomes the most-preferred channel, even more than internet banking," said Kumar, adding that at SBI, only nine transactions of every 100 happen in branches and the rest through alternative channels.

Kumar said automated teller machine (ATM) transactions used to account for 55% of total transactions three years ago at the time of demonetisation and it has now declined to 30-32%.

“For digital and mobile, the number has gone up from 25-30% to 55% now. Going forward, it is the internet and mobile and, in fact, more mobile than internet banking is what we will see," said Kumar.

He added that the advantage for India is its robust architecture and infrastructure on which the digital banking is based on. “Definitely, without this it would have not been possible for the banking system to serve such a large customer base," Kumar said.

Kumar cautioned that a talk about digital banking cannot be complete without a discussion on the challenges around data protection and cyber security. “Every convenience brings its own set of challenges and ultimately the capability to manage the risk around data protection and a very robust system to secure your information technology IT assets is very crucial," he said.

The mobile banking applications are becoming more and more popular and the likes of Google, WhatsApp, Facebook are changing the way in which transaction banking is done and even the small value lending is done, said Kumar.

“The fintechs are playing a very crucial role and I have first-hand experience of dealing with them and they have brought so many solutions which are ideal," he said.

