'Investment of ₹10,000 in 1985 would be now ₹300 crore,' says Uday Kotak 03 Sep 2023, 12:07 PM IST
Asia's richest banker Uday Kotak highlights how his investment of ₹10,000 has given him crores of returns. He has resigned as CEO and MD of Kotak Mahindra Bank.
Asia's richest banker Uday Kotak, who yesterday quit as CEO and MD of the Kotak Mahindra Bank highlighted how his investment of ₹10,000 has given him crores of returns. In a post on X platform (formerly Twitter), Kotak wrote, "We are now a pre-eminent bank & financial institution, created on the basic tenets of trust and transparency. We have created value for our stakeholders and provide over 1 lakh direct jobs. An investment of ₹10,000 with us in 1985 would be worth around ₹300 crore today".