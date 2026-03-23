Private-credit managers are trying to disprove a negative—and it has created the biggest upheaval for the $1 trillion market since it came on the scene after the financial crisis.
Investors are fleeing private credit. What the funds should do now.
SummaryPrivate credit was initially an investment mainly for institutions. Then the industry made a big bet on retail investors.
Private-credit managers are trying to disprove a negative—and it has created the biggest upheaval for the $1 trillion market since it came on the scene after the financial crisis.
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