Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), a public sector lender, hiked interest rates on fixed deposits under ₹2 crore. According to the bank's official website, the revised rates took effect on January 10, 2023. Following the adjustment, the bank increased interest rates on a special tenor of 444 days by up to 45 bps. The bank has not modified the interest rates for the remaining tenors. Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) is now giving a maximum interest rate of 7% on a tenor of 444 days.

IOB FD Rates

The bank will continue to give an interest rate of 4.50% on deposits maturing in the next 7–45 days, while IOB will continue to offer an interest rate of 4.75% on deposits maturing in the next 46–90 days. Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) will continue to provide interest rates of 4.20% on deposits with a tenor of 91 to 179 days and 4.85% on deposits with a tenor of 180 to 269 days.

The interest rate on deposits that mature in 270 days to a year will remain at 5.25%, and the interest rate on deposits that mature in a year to a two-year period (except for 444 days) will remain at 6.40%. On a special deposit tenor of 444 days, the bank has hiked the interest rate by 45 bps from 6.55% to 7.00% and on those maturing in 2 years to 3 years, IOB will continue to offer an interest rate of 6.40%. The interest rate on deposits with maturities of three years or longer will remain at 6.50%.

View Full Image IOB FD Rates (iob.in)

The general public will get interest on IOB Tax Saver Deposit at a rate of 6.50%, while senior citizens will receive interest at a rate of 7%. IOB is still promising an additional interest rate of 0.50% or 50 bps over and above the regular rates for senior citizens whereas super senior citizens aged 80 years and above will get an additional interest rate of 0.75%.

Meanwhile, Bank of India (BOI) increased interest rates on special term deposits with buckets of 444 days starting on January 10, 2023, for deposits under ₹2 crore. In accordance with the revised, the bank now provides a special term deposit bucket with an interest rate of 7.05% for regular customers and 7.55% for senior citizens. For regular customers, interest rates on other term deposits with maturities ranging from 7 days to 10 years are in the range of 3% to 6.75%.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vipul Das Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC). Read more from this author