IOB hikes FD rates by up to 45 bps on a special tenor of 444 days2 min read . Updated: 11 Jan 2023, 02:29 PM IST
Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), a public sector lender, hiked interest rates on fixed deposits under ₹2 crore. According to the bank's official website, the revised rates took effect on January 10, 2023. Following the adjustment, the bank increased interest rates on a special tenor of 444 days by up to 45 bps. The bank has not modified the interest rates for the remaining tenors. Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) is now giving a maximum interest rate of 7% on a tenor of 444 days.