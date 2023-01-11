IOB hikes FD rates by up to 45 bps on a special tenor of 444 days

The interest rate on deposits that mature in 270 days to a year will remain at 5.25%, and the interest rate on deposits that mature in a year to a two-year period (except for 444 days) will remain at 6.40%. On a special deposit tenor of 444 days, the bank has hiked the interest rate by 45 bps from 6.55% to 7.00% and on those maturing in 2 years to 3 years, IOB will continue to offer an interest rate of 6.40%. The interest rate on deposits with maturities of three years or longer will remain at 6.50%.

