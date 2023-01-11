IOB hikes FD rates by up to 45 bps on a special tenor of 444 days

IOB hikes FD rates by up to 45 bps on a special tenor of 444 days2 min read . 02:29 PM IST
Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), a public sector lender, hiked interest rates on fixed deposits under ₹2 crore. According to the bank's official website, the revised rates took effect on January 10, 2023. Following the adjustment, the bank increased interest rates on a special tenor of 444 days by up to 45 bps. The bank has not modified the interest rates for the remaining tenors. Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) is now giving a maximum interest rate of 7% on a tenor of 444 days.
The bank will continue to give an interest rate of 4.50% on deposits maturing in the next 7–45 days, while IOB will continue to offer an interest rate of 4.75% on deposits maturing in the next 46–90 days. Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) will continue to provide interest rates of 4.20% on deposits with a tenor of 91 to 179 days and 4.85% on deposits with a tenor of 180 to 269 days.
The interest rate on deposits that mature in 270 days to a year will remain at 5.25%, and the interest rate on deposits that mature in a year to a two-year period (except for 444 days) will remain at 6.40%. On a special deposit tenor of 444 days, the bank has hiked the interest rate by 45 bps from 6.55% to 7.00% and on those maturing in 2 years to 3 years, IOB will continue to offer an interest rate of 6.40%. The interest rate on deposits with maturities of three years or longer will remain at 6.50%.
The general public will get interest on IOB Tax Saver Deposit at a rate of 6.50%, while senior citizens will receive interest at a rate of 7%. IOB is still promising an additional interest rate of 0.50% or 50 bps over and above the regular rates for senior citizens whereas super senior citizens aged 80 years and above will get an additional interest rate of 0.75%.
Meanwhile, Bank of India (BOI) increased interest rates on special term deposits with buckets of 444 days starting on January 10, 2023, for deposits under ₹2 crore. In accordance with the revised, the bank now provides a special term deposit bucket with an interest rate of 7.05% for regular customers and 7.55% for senior citizens. For regular customers, interest rates on other term deposits with maturities ranging from 7 days to 10 years are in the range of 3% to 6.75%.
