IOB hikes FD rates by up to 60 bps, offers up to 7.15% on a tenor of 444 days

IOB FD Rates

The bank will continue to give an interest rate of 3.60% on FDs maturing in 7 days to 45 days, while IOB has increased the interest rate on FDs maturing in 46 to 90 days by 10 basis points, from 3.75% to 3.85%. IOB has hiked the interest rate by 10 bps from 4.10% to 4.20% on FDs maturing in 91-179 Days and the bank has hiked the interest rate by 20 bps from 4.65% to 4.85% on FDs maturing in 180-269 Days. Deposits maturing in 270 Days to 1 Year will now fetch an interest rate of 5.25% which was earlier 4.65% a hike of 60 bps and those maturing in 1 Year to 2 Years (Except 444 Days) will now fetch an interest rate of 6.30% which was earlier 5.70% a hike of 60 bps.