IOB hikes FD rates by up to 60 bps, offers up to 7.15% on a tenor of 444 days

IOB hikes FD rates by up to 60 bps, offers up to 7.15% on a tenor of 444 days

2 min read . 02:37 PM ISTVipul Das
IOB Tax Saver Deposit shall be at 6.40% for the general public, 6.90% for senior citizens and 7.15% for super senior citizens.

  • Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), one of the leading public sector lenders, increased interest rates on fixed deposits under 2 crore.

IOB FD Rates

The bank will continue to give an interest rate of 3.60% on FDs maturing in 7 days to 45 days, while IOB has increased the interest rate on FDs maturing in 46 to 90 days by 10 basis points, from 3.75% to 3.85%. IOB has hiked the interest rate by 10 bps from 4.10% to 4.20% on FDs maturing in 91-179 Days and the bank has hiked the interest rate by 20 bps from 4.65% to 4.85% on FDs maturing in 180-269 Days. Deposits maturing in 270 Days to 1 Year will now fetch an interest rate of 5.25% which was earlier 4.65% a hike of 60 bps and those maturing in 1 Year to 2 Years (Except 444 Days) will now fetch an interest rate of 6.30% which was earlier 5.70% a hike of 60 bps.

IOB FD Rates

The bank increased the interest rate on FDs maturing in 444 days by 55 basis points from 5.85% to 6.40%, while IOB increased the interest rate on FDs maturing in 2 years to 3 years (except 1000 days) by 60 basis points from 5.70% to 6.30%. The bank is now providing a regular interest rate of 6.40% on fixed deposits maturing in three years or more.

IOB FD Rates
IOB FD Rates
IOB Tax Saver Deposit shall be at 6.40% for the general public, 6.90% for senior citizens and 7.15% for super senior citizens. “For Senior Citizens Additional Rate of 0.50% and for Super Senior Citizens (aged 80 years and above) Additional Rate of 0.75% continues," mentioned Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) on its website.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Vipul Das

Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC).
