IOB to hike FD interest rates by up to 60 bps from November 10. Updated: 09 Nov 2022, 05:39 PM IST
Indian Overseas Bank, one of the leading public sector lenders, said on Wednesday that commencing on November 10 it would raise the interest rates on its retail term deposits by up to 60 basis points. Domestic and non-resident depositors would benefit from a rise of up to 7.15 per cent thanks to the adjustment in interest rates on deposits with maturities of 444 days, three years, and higher. The interest rates for term deposits with terms of 270 days to one year and one year to three years were risen by 60 basis points, the bank stated in a statement.