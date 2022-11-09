IOB to hike FD interest rates by up to 60 bps from November 10

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) last raised the interest rates on retail fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr on October 10, 2022. In reaction to the modification, the bank hiked its interest rates by up to 35 basis points across a range of tenors. IOB is now providing fixed deposit interest rates for maturities ranging from 7 days to 10 years between the ranges of 3.60% and 5.85%. While 6.00% is currently the highest interest rate available on fixed deposits with 1000-day maturities. Super senior citizens (those who are 80 years of age or more) earn an additional rate of 0.75%, while senior citizens receive an additional rate of 0.50% at the Indian Overseas Bank (IOB).