IOB wipes out ₹20,000-cr accumulated losses, to raise ₹5,000 cr in share sale

Harsh Kumar
4 min read23 Jul 2026, 06:00 AM IST
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IOB's managing director & chief executive Ajay Kumar Srivastava.
Summary
The lender reported a robust performance in the June quarter, with net profit rising 49.32% year-on-year to 1,659 crore, while net interest income (NII) increased 34.3% to 3,688 crore. Operating profit grew 14.21% to 2,693 crore.

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) has wiped out nearly 20,000 crore of accumulated losses, completing a major balance-sheet clean-up that has made the state-owned lender eligible to declare dividends for the first time in years, said its top official.

Riding on a stronger balance sheet, the bank is now preparing to raise up to 5,000 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) of shares in the second half of FY27 after obtaining the remaining statutory and regulatory approvals.

"Approximately 20,000 crore of accumulated losses were there as of March 2020. Every year we have been reducing it through net profit generation. Now, as we speak, this accumulated loss of around 20,000 crore has been reduced to nil," managing director & chief executive Ajay Kumar Srivastava told Mint in an interview.

The board has already approved the proposed 5,000-crore QIP.

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"We are awaiting the remaining statutory and regulatory approvals. If we receive them during this quarter, which we expect, we may approach the market in the latter part of the third quarter or anytime during the fourth quarter, possibly in one or more tranches," Srivastava said.

The proposed share sale assumes significance as the central government owns 92.44% of the bank, according to IOB's shareholding pattern as of 30 June 2026, leaving a relatively small public float. Insurance companies hold 3.72%, individual investors 2.40%, foreign portfolio investors 0.47%, mutual funds 0.24%, while financial institutions and banks own 0.33%, among other shareholders.

The QIP is expected to strengthen the bank's capital base while diluting the government's holding and improving the public float over time.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) mandates a minimum 25% public shareholding for listed companies under the Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) regulations. Public sector banks have been granted periodic relaxations, with the latest exemption from penal action valid until September 2026.

According to Srivastava, IOB remained in losses between 2014 and 2020, resulting in accumulated losses of around 20,000 crore.

"This quarter we have liquidated all accumulated losses. The balance sheet is absolutely clean now. Going forward, we are eligible to declare dividends, subject to the board's approval," he said, adding that dividend eligibility is expected to enhance investor interest ahead of the proposed QIP.

The lender reported a robust performance in the June quarter, with net profit rising 49.32% year-on-year to 1,659 crore, while net interest income (NII) increased 34.3% to 3,688 crore. Operating profit grew 14.21% to 2,693 crore.

Srivastava said the bank's domestic net interest margin (NIM) improved to 3.48% from 3.17% a year earlier, while global NIM rose to 3.37% from 3.04%. The improvement was driven by healthy credit growth, better lending yields and a lower cost of deposits.

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"Our cost of deposits has come down to around 4.7% from 5.04% a year ago. Interest income has increased while interest expenses have been kept under control, resulting in strong NII growth and improved margins," he said.

IOB also continued to record strong growth in its retail franchise. Retail advances increased to 96,637 crore as of June-end 2026 from 70,803 crore a year earlier, registering a 36.49% growth.

The IOB chief said nearly 80% of the bank's credit portfolio comprises retail, agriculture and MSME advances and attributed the growth to the decentralization of loan processing through 57 Loan Processing Centres (LPCs), which have significantly improved turnaround time and operational efficiency.

On gold loans, Srivastava said the RBI's revised regulatory framework has not impacted business growth. The bank has automated the entire gold loan process, with nearly 80% of its gold loan portfolio carrying a loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of around 60-65%. The bank's gold loan portfolio currently stands at around 1.26 trillion, and it expects 30-35% growth during FY27.

LTV refers to the percentage of the assessed value of gold that the customer can borrow.

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On deposit mobilization, he said IOB has already mobilized around $300 million under the special FCNR(B) deposit scheme and expects to mobilize another $300-350 million before September, taking total dollar deposits to $600-650 million.

Srivastava also said the bank has not witnessed any material stress in its corporate, MSME (micro, small, and medium enterprises) or export-oriented loan book despite recent geopolitical tensions and global trade uncertainties. "There may be isolated cases, but we have not seen any systemic stress. Our slippage ratio was only 0.06% during the quarter, which is among the lowest in the banking system," he said.

About the Author

Harsh Kumar

Harsh Kumar is a policy reporter at Mint (HT Media Group), where he covers the Ministry of Commerce and Industry along with key departments of the Ministry of Finance, including the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) and the Department of Financial Services (DFS). With over five years of experience in business and economic journalism, he has developed strong expertise in tracking policy developments and their wider economic impact.<br><br>He has previously worked with Business Standard, Moneycontrol, and Outlook Money, where he reported extensively on banking, financial services, and the broader economy. Over the years, he has built a reputation for delivering accurate, insightful, and impactful stories, supported by a keen eye for detail and a consistent track record of breaking exclusive news.<br><br>An alumnus of Jamia Millia Islamia, Harsh closely follows regulatory changes and key economic trends shaping India’s financial and industrial landscape. His reporting aims to simplify complex policy issues for a wider audience while maintaining depth and credibility.<br><br>Outside of work, he enjoys tracking policy developments, finding scoops, and travelling, reflecting his curiosity about how economic decisions shape everyday life.

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