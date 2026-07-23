IOB wipes out ₹20,000-cr accumulated losses, to raise ₹5,000 cr in share sale

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) has wiped out nearly ₹20,000 crore of accumulated losses, completing a major balance-sheet clean-up that has made the state-owned lender eligible to declare dividends for the first time in years, said its top official.
Riding on a stronger balance sheet, the bank is now preparing to raise up to ₹5,000 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) of shares in the second half of FY27 after obtaining the remaining statutory and regulatory approvals.
"Approximately ₹20,000 crore of accumulated losses were there as of March 2020. Every year we have been reducing it through net profit generation. Now, as we speak, this accumulated loss of around ₹20,000 crore has been reduced to nil," managing director & chief executive Ajay Kumar Srivastava told Mint in an interview.