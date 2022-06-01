IPPB cuts interest rates on savings accounts by 25 bps

IPPB Savings Account Interest Rates

Following the modification, IPPB is now offering a 2.00 per cent p.a. interest rate on balances of up to ₹1 lakh, down from 2.25 per cent p.a. previously. The interest rate on incremental balances over ₹1 lakh and up to ₹2 lakh will now be 2.25 per cent p.a., down from 2.50 per cent p.a. previously. These interest rates will be paid to customers on a quarterly basis and will be calculated using the daily end of the day (EOD) balance.