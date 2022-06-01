IPPB cuts interest rates on savings accounts by 25 bps

IPPB cuts interest rates on savings accounts by 25 bps1 min read . 02:00 PM IST
- India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) regulated under the Department of Post, Ministry of Communication has slashed interest rates on all savings account variants by 25 bps.
India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) regulated under the Department of Post, Ministry of Communication has slashed interest rates on all savings account variants by 25 bps. IPPB made this announcement today on 1st June 2022 and has said in an official notification that “This is to inform all the concerned that India Post Payments Bank has revised its interest rate on all the customer variants of Savings Accounts as per the Asset Liability Committee approved policy effective from 01st June 2022 as per below table."
Following the modification, IPPB is now offering a 2.00 per cent p.a. interest rate on balances of up to ₹1 lakh, down from 2.25 per cent p.a. previously. The interest rate on incremental balances over ₹1 lakh and up to ₹2 lakh will now be 2.25 per cent p.a., down from 2.50 per cent p.a. previously. These interest rates will be paid to customers on a quarterly basis and will be calculated using the daily end of the day (EOD) balance.
Customers seeking to open a savings account at a post office can take advantage of the Post Office Savings Account(SB) for a higher interest rate, which is administered by the Department of Post, Ministry of Communication. Customers can earn a higher interest rate of 4.0 per cent per year on individual and joint accounts with this account than with IPPB. Customers who open a PO Savings Account will receive additional benefits such as a cheque book, ATM card, ebanking/mobile banking, Aadhaar seeding, and the option to enroll in various government schemes such as the Atal Pension Yojana (APY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), and Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY).