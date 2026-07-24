Irdai plans to roll out risk-based capital norms by April. Are insurers ready?

Mumbai: The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India's (Irdai) plan to roll out a risk-based capital (RBC) framework from April 2027 is running into industry concerns, with insurers expressing concern that capital constraints, technology upgrades and a shortage of skilled manpower could make the timeline difficult to meet.
Currently, Indian insurers follow a solvency-based capital framework in which capital requirements are determined using standard factors and each insurer's solvency level.
Under risk-based capital (RBC), assets and liabilities would be valued on a market-consistent basis. It requires insurers to hold capital proportional to their specific risk profile, rather than a regulatory minimum.
This will boost insurers’ financial strength and their ability to pay claims, even during severe economic conditions or unexpected disasters. It also serves as an early warning signal for regulators to monitor and assess undercapitalized insurers and take action before they default on claims or become insolvent.