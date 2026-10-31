Irdai's proposed insurance commission caps may hit smaller banks harder

Samriddhi MaharAnshika Kayastha
4 min read31 Oct 2026, 05:45 AM IST
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Irdai's 23 September consultation paper proposed product-wise limits on commissions paid by insurers to banks, brokers and agents, (Pexels Photo)
Summary
The proposed curbs could erode more than half the bancassurance income at some small and mid-sized lenders, with losses reaching as much as 70% in certain product categories.

MUMBAI: Banks are preparing for a sharp hit to fee income from proposed caps on insurance distribution commissions, with smaller and mid-sized lenders facing a disproportionately higher impact than their larger peers.

The proposed curbs could erode more than half the bancassurance income at some small and mid-sized lenders, with losses reaching as much as 70% in certain product categories. Several lenders, including small finance banks (SFBs), flagged the potential hit while reporting their second-quarter earnings, as they assessed the impact of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India's (Irdai) proposals.

Irdai's 23 September consultation paper proposed product-wise limits on commissions paid by insurers to banks, brokers and agents. It also seeks to bar lenders from making insurance purchases compulsory alongside loans.

Also Read | Insurance reforms: protect policyholders and keep the door open to investors

Single-premium life insurance policies sold alongside loans, a key source of fee income for many lenders, would carry a commission cap of 2%. Currently, there is no fixed commission cap for these policies, with banks earning commissions based on bilateral agreements with insurers. For credit-life products, commissions can currently go as high as 45%, according to industry estimates.

"Private banks have higher exposure to insurance distribution income, with its contribution to profitability increasing steadily. Thus, these banks are likely to be more sensitive to the proposed reduction in commissions for open-architecture insurance distribution entities (IDEs) and credit-linked insurance," ratings agency Icra said in a note earlier this month. Lower commissions could "moderately affect" banks' fee income, it added.

The impact is expected to be more pronounced among private banks, particularly mid-sized and smaller lenders, for whom insurance distribution comprises a much higher share of other income. Larger banks, however, are better placed to absorb some of the losses. At ICICI Bank’s post-results press conference, executive director Sandeep Batra said bancassurance fees account for less than 1% of the bank's total income, making the impact on profits minimal.

Bandhan, RBL

Bandhan Bank expects its third-party income to decline by around 200 crore annually, its management said during the bank's second-quarter media call. RBL Bank executive director Jaideep Iyer said on the lender's earnings call that a 50-60% reduction in its annual bancassurance income of roughly 300 crore "should be minimum to be penciled in". Karur Vysya Bank said commissions on some life insurance products could fall by as much as 70%.

Also Read | Insurance distribution reforms: will lower commissions benefit policyholders?

Union Bank of India managing director and chief executive Asheesh Pandey said in a media call that insurance and other commission income currently accounts for about 8% of the bank's total fee income. The lender could see a hit of 100-110 crore if the proposed norms are implemented.

Even larger banks, particularly those with group insurance companies, are concerned about the impact on business economics. HDFC Bank chief financial officer Srinivasan Vaidyanathan said on the post-earnings call that the proposed reduction in commission rates was "quite high" and could have a "pretty high impact".

Insurance income accounted for 7.3% of HDFC Bank's profit before tax in FY26, compared with just 0.6% at ICICI Bank. Among smaller lenders, the share was highest at 30.8% for Bandhan Bank, followed by 19.2% for Ujjivan SFB and 14.3% for AU SFB, according to a JM Financial report.

Ujjivan SFB's Hitendra Jha, who heads retail liabilities and third-party products, said roughly half the lender's insurance income came from credit-linked policies, the category facing the steepest cuts. This income "largely flows to our bottom line", he said.

'Substantial hit'

The potential impact also appears higher than the initial estimates made by analysts when Irdai issued its consultation paper on 23 September.

Saurabh Bhalerao, director - BFSI at CareEdge Ratings, said the absolute numbers did not fully capture the extent of the impact on some lenders.

Also Read | Banks, NBFC insurance income at risk on Irdai fee caps

"From a topline perspective, it is not a big hit. But, if you look at insurance income as a share of net profit, that's where you see how dependent these banks are, and for smaller banks it's a much more substantial hit," he said.

To cushion the impact, banks are looking to deepen insurance penetration, sell more policies and improve their product mix. Some are also looking to expand other fee-generating businesses, such as mutual fund distribution, forex, credit cards and trade finance. The strategy will be to make up for lower commissions through higher volumes, even as lenders assess how much of the lost income can realistically be recovered.

Bandhan Bank plans to expand its insurance business in tier 2, 3 and 4 towns, where commission rates are higher, while also growing its mutual fund distribution business. Karur Vysya Bank estimates it could recover the lost income by increasing life insurance penetration from about 1.6% currently to 3.8-3.9%.

HDFC Bank expects lower-priced policies to attract more customers and improve persistency, while AU SFB plans to focus on other fee-generating businesses, including forex, credit cards and trade finance.

About the Author

Anshika Kayastha

Driven by a passion for news and commitment to accurate and ethical reporting, Anshika Kayastha has been covering the full spectrum of BFSI—from banks and NBFCs to fintechs, insurance, payments, regulators, personal finance and money markets for the past 13 years. <br><br>Based in Mumbai, her work at Mint spans comprehensive and insightful stories on sectoral trends, regulatory and policy shifts, corporate strategies, governance, and innovation. With a particular interest in fintech, she keeps a close watch on emerging players, disruptive business models, and the evolving regulatory landscape. <br><br>Prior to joining Mint in July 2024, Anshika honed her craft at The Hindu BusinessLine and Informist Media, to deliver incisive, well-sourced reporting on the forces shaping India's financial services. She holds a degree in media and communication from Symbiosis University. <br><br>When she's not tracking the latest RBI circular or tenaciously pursuing the next story, Anshika is most at home in the mountains of Himachal Pradesh. Warm, social, and endlessly curious, she's a self-confessed credit card enthusiast, and brings that same energy to offbeat TV series, puzzles, beach vacations, and competitive game nights.

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