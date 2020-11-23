Is India letting cronyism get deeper into banking?

The 1997-98 Asian financial crisis ought to be a cautionary tale. In Indonesia, unchecked commingling of financial and non-financial activities within a corporate group pushed up the cost of bank rescue to 40% of 1998 GDP. From telecommunications to transportation, India’s business landscape is already starting to resemble a Monopoly board. An Indian reprise of J.P. Morgan, the U.S. banker-businessman who used finance to control railroad pricing and stitch together a steel behemoth, would bring the country even closer to the American Gilded Age of the late 19th century. (The eponymous JPMorgan Chase & Co., the world’s sixth-largest bank, works under strict Federal Reserve limits on lenders’ dealings with affiliates; those restrictions help keep commerce and banking separate.)