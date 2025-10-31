Is it a bank holiday today? Banks closed on 31 Oct in this city: Details here

Bank holiday today: All private and public Banks in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, will be closed today, 31 October, in observance of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birthday, according to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) region-wise holiday calendar list. However, banks in the rest of the country will remain open today.

Banks are typically closed across different parts of the country to observe national, religious, and regional holidays. Additionally, banks have holidays on the second and fourth Saturdays and every Sunday of the month.

Bank holiday in Ahmedabad Banks in Ahmedabad will be closed on Friday, 31 October, in observance of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birthday, famously known as the ‘Iron Man of India.’ He played a leading role in India's independence movement and served as the country's first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister from 1947 to 1950.

One of his most notable achievements was bringing together 562 princely states post-independence and integrating them into India.

This year, the central government has announced a grand Republic Day-like parade on 31 October in Gujarat’s Ekta Nagar to celebrate Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 150th birth anniversary. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be receiving the ceremonial salute for the parade, reported Hindustan Times.

Upcoming bank holiday The next bank holiday will be observed in Bengaluru and Dehradun on Saturday, 1 November, for two different occasions. Bengaluru will observe Kannada Rajyothsava, whereas Dehradun will be celebrating Igas-Bagwal on this day.

Kannada Rajyotsava is celebrated on 1 November every year to commemorate the 1956 merger of the Kannada-speaking regions to form the state of Karnataka. Hence, on this day, the state observes a government holiday.

Igas Bagwal, also known as Budhi Deepawali, will be celebrated on Saturday, 1 November this year. This festival falls on Kartik Shukla Ekadashi, the 11th day after Deepawali and is considered one of Uttarakhand’s most cherished folk festivals.

What transactions can you do when banks are closed? Customers can continue to use online or mobile banking services even during national holidays, unless they are notified otherwise for technical or other reasons. For cash emergencies, ATMs are open for withdrawals as usual. People can also use their respective bank’s app and UPI to facilitate payments.