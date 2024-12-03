Is MPC doing enough on inflation? Consumers are divided
Summary
- In its first readers’ survey, Mint found that Indians are divided over the MPC’s handling of inflation. 35% of close to 1,000 respondents voted that the committee has not been successful in managing inflation, while 29% supported the committee’s actions so far. (The rest were unsure.)
Mumbai: For the past 30 months, the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy committee (MPC) has been fighting hard to bring inflation within its medium-term target of 4%. After raising the repo rate by 250 basis points to 6.5% between May 2022 and February 2023, the MPC has kept it unchanged in the last 10 reviews.