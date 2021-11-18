It’s not just you. Banks really are sending out more credit-card offers

Visa said spending on its U.S. credit cards increased 20% to $622 billion during the last quarter compared with a year prior. Some 40.4 million general-purpose credit cards were issued during the first seven months of this year, an 83% increase from last year, according to Equifax. Credit-card balances on general-purpose and store credit cards in the U.S. increased 5% to $784 billion from this past April, when they bottomed out, to September, according to Equifax. Balances continued to rise in October, card issuers said.