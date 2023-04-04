Home / Industry / Banking /  Jamie Dimon on Banking Turmoil: ‘This Wasn’t the Finest Hour for Many Players’
Jamie Dimon on Banking Turmoil: ‘This Wasn’t the Finest Hour for Many Players’

wsj 3 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 04:47 PM IST The Wall Street Journal
Jamie Dimon, chairman and chief executive officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co., during a Bloomberg Television interview at the JPMorgan Global High Yield and Leveraged Finance Conference in Miami, Florida, US, on Monday, March 6, 2023. Dimon�said�last month that the US economy was still performing well, with strength in consumer spending and plentiful jobs. Photographer: Marco Bello/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)Premium
  • JPMorgan CEO says regulations need tweaking following the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said industry turmoil sparked by the failure of Silicon Valley Bank last month is nothing like the 2008 financial crisis, but it will nonetheless have repercussions for years.

