Jamie Dimon on Banking Turmoil: ‘This Wasn’t the Finest Hour for Many Players’
- JPMorgan CEO says regulations need tweaking following the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said industry turmoil sparked by the failure of Silicon Valley Bank last month is nothing like the 2008 financial crisis, but it will nonetheless have repercussions for years.
In his annual letter to shareholders released Tuesday, the head of the country’s largest bank said the current crisis “involves far fewer financial players and fewer issues that need to be resolved" than in 2008, when $1 trillion worth of dodgy mortgages threatened to bring down the entire financial system.
Still, he said, the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in quick succession last month exposed issues with bank management and supervision, particularly around the risks associated with rising interest rates.
“Most of the risks were hiding in plain sight," he wrote. “This wasn’t the finest hour for many players."
Mr. Dimon used his annual letter to highlight JPMorgan’s performance and weigh in on political issues, bank regulation and the state of the economy. In his 43-page letter this year, Mr. Dimon repeated his mantra that the U.S. economy is strong but faces challenges. The fallout from the recent bank failures further clouds the outlook, he said.
The banking crisis “has provoked lots of jitters in the market and will clearly cause some tightening of financial conditions as banks and other lenders become more conservative," said Mr. Dimon. It is unclear, he said, if it will slow still-strong consumer spending.
It is the first time Mr. Dimon has commented publicly on the events of the last month. Massive deposit runs caused Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank to fail within days in early March; a third, First Republic Bank, got a $30 billion rescue from big banks, including JPMorgan, in the form of deposits.
Mr. Dimon has been in touch with regulators and his fellow CEOs behind the scenes to discuss additional measures they could take to help stabilize rickety banks. While larger banks such as JPMorgan, which are deemed too big to fail, took in anxious customers fleeing their smaller rivals, the recent upheaval is bad for the whole industry, he said.
“Any crisis that damages Americans’ trust in their banks damages all banks," Mr. Dimon wrote.
He chided management at the collapsed banks for failing to do more than the bare regulatory minimums. Mr. Dimon also reserves some blame for the regulators. For instance, he said, regulators pushed banks to hold super-safe assets such as U.S. Treasurys. Rising interest rates later dented the value of those securities, leaving banks with large unrealized losses.
Mr. Dimon said regulators need to work to strengthen regional and community banks, which he called “essential to the American economic system," while protecting the larger banks such as JPMorgan that provide stability.
Among his suggestions is to rework the Federal Reserve’s annual stress tests designed to measure banks’ response to economic shocks. It has been years since the tests looked at the effect of rising interest rates, the very thing that precipitated the failures of SVB and Signature.
“Interest rates are extraordinarily important—they are the cosmological constant, or the mathematical certainty, that affect all things economic," Mr. Dimon wrote.
Stress testing “has become an enormous, mind-numbingly complex task about crossing t’s and dotting i’s," Mr. Dimon wrote. “In fact, this may lull risk committee members at any institution into a false sense of security that the risks they are taking are properly vetted and can be easily handled."