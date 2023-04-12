Jana SFB alters interest rates on retail FDs, earn as high as 8.15% on 500 days tenor2 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 04:01 PM IST
- Jana Small Finance Bank (SFB) has revised its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr.
Jana Small Finance Bank (SFB) has revised its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. The bank is now offering interest rates on tenors ranging from 7 days to - 10 years that range from 3.75% to 6.00% for the general public and 4.45% to 6.70% for senior citizens. Deposits with a 500-day maturity period will now have a maximum interest rate of 8.15 percent for non-senior citizens and 8.85 percent for elderly individuals. As of April 10, 2023, Jana Small Finance Bank's (SFB) latest FD rates are in effect.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×