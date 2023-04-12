Jana Small Finance Bank (SFB) has revised its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. The bank is now offering interest rates on tenors ranging from 7 days to - 10 years that range from 3.75% to 6.00% for the general public and 4.45% to 6.70% for senior citizens. Deposits with a 500-day maturity period will now have a maximum interest rate of 8.15 percent for non-senior citizens and 8.85 percent for elderly individuals. As of April 10, 2023, Jana Small Finance Bank's (SFB) latest FD rates are in effect.

Jana SFB FD Rates

On fixed deposits maturing in 7-14 days, the bank is now offering an interest rate of 3.75% for non-senior citizens and 4.45% for senior citizens and on those maturing in 15-60 days, Jana SFB is now offering 4.25% standard rate and 4.95% for senior citizens. Jana SFB is now offering a standard rate of 5.00% and 5.70% for senior citizens on a deposit tenor of 61-90 days and a standard rate of 6.25% and 6.95% for senior citizens on a deposit tenor of 91-180 days.

Deposits maturing in 181-364 days will fetch an interest rate of 7.00% and 7.70% for senior citizens and those maturing in 365 - 2 years will now fetch an interest rate of 7.25% for the general public and 7.95% for senior citizens. The bank is now offering a standard rate of 7.35% and 8.05% for senior citizens on fixed deposits maturing in 2 years to 3 years, while Jana SFB is also offering a standard rate of 7.25% and 7.95% for senior citizens on fixed deposits maturing in 3 years to 5 years. Jana SFB is now offering a standard rate of 6.00% and 6.70% for senior citizens on a deposit tenor of 5 years (1825 Days) to 10 years.

View Full Image Jana SFB FD Rates (janabank.com)

On a deposit tenor of 500 days, Jana Small Finance Bank (SFB) is now paying a maximum interest rate of 8.15% for the general public and 8.85% for senior citizens.

Meanwhile, for fixed deposits under ₹2 Cr, Equitas Small Finance Bank (SFB) has revised its interest rates. The bank is providing term deposits with maturities ranging from 7 days to 10 years with rates between 3.50% and 7.25%. For deposits with a tenor of 888 days, Equitas SFB currently offers a maximum interest rate of 8.50% for the general public and 9% for senior citizens. The official website of Equitas SFB states that revised FD rates become effective on April 11, 2023.

