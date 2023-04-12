Jana SFB alters interest rates on retail FDs, earn as high as 8.15% on 500 days tenor

Deposits maturing in 181-364 days will fetch an interest rate of 7.00% and 7.70% for senior citizens and those maturing in 365 - 2 years will now fetch an interest rate of 7.25% for the general public and 7.95% for senior citizens. The bank is now offering a standard rate of 7.35% and 8.05% for senior citizens on fixed deposits maturing in 2 years to 3 years, while Jana SFB is also offering a standard rate of 7.25% and 7.95% for senior citizens on fixed deposits maturing in 3 years to 5 years. Jana SFB is now offering a standard rate of 6.00% and 6.70% for senior citizens on a deposit tenor of 5 years (1825 Days) to 10 years.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}