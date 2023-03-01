Jana SFB debuts 500 days FD tenor, get up to 8.85% interest effective from today

Jana Small Finance Bank (SFB) is celebrating its 5-year anniversary today, and on the occassion of the same the bank has introduced a special fixed deposit tenure of 500 Days for its customers. On this special tenure, the bank is offering an interest rate of 8.15% for the general public and 8.85% for senior citizens. This deal is effective from 1st March'23 to 31st March'23 as per the official website of the bank.

Jana SFB FD Rates

On fixed deposits maturing in 7-14 days the bank is offering an interest rate of 3.75% for the general public and 4.45% for senior citizens and on those maturing in 15-60 days, Jana Small Finance Bank (SFB) is offering an interest rate of 4.25% for non-senior citizens and 4.95% for senior citizens.

Jana Small Finance Bank (SFB) is offering an interest rate of 5.25% for the general public and 5.95% for senior citizens on a deposit tenor of 61-90 days and an interest rate of 5.50% for regular customers and 6.20% for senior citizens on a deposit tenor of 91-180 days. Deposits maturing in 181-364 days will now fetch a regular rate of 7.00% and 7.70% for senior citizens while those maturing in 1 year (365 days)- 2 years will now fetch a regular interest rate of 7.25% and 7.95% for senior citizens.

On deposits maturing in 2 years -3 years, the bank will offer a standard rate of 8.10% and 8.80% for senior citizens whereas, on those maturing in 3 years to 5 years, the standard rate applicable is 7.35% and 8.05% for senior citizens. Jana SFB will now promise a regular rate of 7.25% and 7.95% for senior citizens on a deposit tenor of 5 Years [1825 Days] and on those maturing in 5 years to 10 years, the bank will offer an interest rate of 6.00% to the general public and 6.70% for senior citizens.

View Full Image Jana SFB FD Rates (janabank.com)

“Sr. Citizen Preferential rate is applicable for Tax Saver FD. The lock-in period for Tax Saver FD shall be 5 Years(1825 Days) and no premature withdrawal will be allowed during lock-in period," mentioned Jana SFB on its website.

Meanwhile, IDFC First Bank and Karnataka Bank have hiked interest rates today on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. Karnataka Bank is currently providing interest rates on deposits with maturities ranging from 7 days to 10 years that range from 5.25% to 5.80%. For a 555-day deposit term, the bank will provide a maximum interest rate of 7.50%.

In contrast, IDFC First Bank provides interest rates on deposits with maturities ranging from 7 days to 10 years of 3.5% to 7.00%. IDFC First Bank currently offers a maximum interest rate of 7.75% on deposits with maturities ranging from 18 months, 1 day to 3 years (549 days to 3 years).