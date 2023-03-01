Jana SFB debuts 500 days FD tenor, get up to 8.85% interest effective from today
- Jana Small Finance Bank (SFB) is celebrating its 5 year anniversary today, and on the occassion of the same the bank has introduced a special fixed deposit tenure of 500 Days for its customers.
Jana Small Finance Bank (SFB) is celebrating its 5-year anniversary today, and on the occassion of the same the bank has introduced a special fixed deposit tenure of 500 Days for its customers. On this special tenure, the bank is offering an interest rate of 8.15% for the general public and 8.85% for senior citizens. This deal is effective from 1st March'23 to 31st March'23 as per the official website of the bank.
