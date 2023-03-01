Jana SFB debuts 500 days FD tenor, get up to 8.85% interest effective from today

On deposits maturing in 2 years -3 years, the bank will offer a standard rate of 8.10% and 8.80% for senior citizens whereas, on those maturing in 3 years to 5 years, the standard rate applicable is 7.35% and 8.05% for senior citizens. Jana SFB will now promise a regular rate of 7.25% and 7.95% for senior citizens on a deposit tenor of 5 Years [1825 Days] and on those maturing in 5 years to 10 years, the bank will offer an interest rate of 6.00% to the general public and 6.70% for senior citizens.