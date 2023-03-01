Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Industry / Banking /  Jana SFB debuts 500 days FD tenor, get up to 8.85% interest effective from today

2 min read . 04:02 PM IST Vipul Das
On fixed deposits maturing in 7-14 days the bank is offering an interest rate of 3.75% for the general public and 4.45% for senior citizens and on those maturing in 15-60 days, Jana Small Finance Bank (SFB) is offering an interest rate of 4.25% for non-senior citizens and 4.95% for senior citizens.

  • Jana Small Finance Bank (SFB) is celebrating its 5 year anniversary today, and on the occassion of the same the bank has introduced a special fixed deposit tenure of 500 Days for its customers.

Jana Small Finance Bank (SFB) is celebrating its 5-year anniversary today, and on the occassion of the same the bank has introduced a special fixed deposit tenure of 500 Days for its customers. On this special tenure, the bank is offering an interest rate of 8.15% for the general public and 8.85% for senior citizens. This deal is effective from 1st March'23 to 31st March'23 as per the official website of the bank.

Jana SFB FD Rates

On fixed deposits maturing in 7-14 days the bank is offering an interest rate of 3.75% for the general public and 4.45% for senior citizens and on those maturing in 15-60 days, Jana Small Finance Bank (SFB) is offering an interest rate of 4.25% for non-senior citizens and 4.95% for senior citizens.

Jana Small Finance Bank (SFB) is offering an interest rate of 5.25% for the general public and 5.95% for senior citizens on a deposit tenor of 61-90 days and an interest rate of 5.50% for regular customers and 6.20% for senior citizens on a deposit tenor of 91-180 days. Deposits maturing in 181-364 days will now fetch a regular rate of 7.00% and 7.70% for senior citizens while those maturing in 1 year (365 days)- 2 years will now fetch a regular interest rate of 7.25% and 7.95% for senior citizens.

On deposits maturing in 2 years -3 years, the bank will offer a standard rate of 8.10% and 8.80% for senior citizens whereas, on those maturing in 3 years to 5 years, the standard rate applicable is 7.35% and 8.05% for senior citizens. Jana SFB will now promise a regular rate of 7.25% and 7.95% for senior citizens on a deposit tenor of 5 Years [1825 Days] and on those maturing in 5 years to 10 years, the bank will offer an interest rate of 6.00% to the general public and 6.70% for senior citizens.

View Full Image
Jana SFB FD Rates
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Jana SFB FD Rates
Click on the image to enlarge

“Sr. Citizen Preferential rate is applicable for Tax Saver FD. The lock-in period for Tax Saver FD shall be 5 Years(1825 Days) and no premature withdrawal will be allowed during lock-in period," mentioned Jana SFB on its website.

Meanwhile, IDFC First Bank and Karnataka Bank have hiked interest rates today on fixed deposits of less than 2 Cr. Karnataka Bank is currently providing interest rates on deposits with maturities ranging from 7 days to 10 years that range from 5.25% to 5.80%. For a 555-day deposit term, the bank will provide a maximum interest rate of 7.50%.

In contrast, IDFC First Bank provides interest rates on deposits with maturities ranging from 7 days to 10 years of 3.5% to 7.00%. IDFC First Bank currently offers a maximum interest rate of 7.75% on deposits with maturities ranging from 18 months, 1 day to 3 years (549 days to 3 years).

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Vipul Das

Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC).
