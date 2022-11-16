Jana SFB hikes deposit rates offer up to 7% on savings accounts & 8.35% on FDs

Jana Small Finance Bank FD Rates

Jana Small Finance Bank has also revised its interest rates on FD Plus which is a non-callable FD where no premature withdrawal facility is allowed. The higher interest rates went into effect on November 15th, 2022. The bank will now give interest rates of 3.00% on FDs of less than ₹2 Cr maturing in 7–14 days and 6.60% on those maturing in 15–90 days. The bank will now provide an interest rate of 7.05% on FDs maturing in 91 to 180 days, and 7.20% on those maturing in 181 to 364 days. For deposits maturing in 1 Year - 2 Years, the bank will now offer an interest rate of 8.35% and those maturing in 2 Years -3 Years will now fetch an interest rate of 7.35%. The bank will now offer an interest rate of 7.45% on FDs maturing in 3 Years - 5 Years and 7.35% on those maturing in 5 Years [1825 Days]. On FDs maturing in 5 Years - 10 Years, the bank will now offer an interest rate of 6.10%.