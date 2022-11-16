Jana SFB hikes deposit rates offer up to 7% on savings accounts & 8.35% on FDs

Jana SFB hikes deposit rates offer up to 7% on savings accounts & 8.35% on FDs3 min read . 02:31 PM IST
- Jana Small Finance Bank (SFB) has hiked interest rates on its deposit products such as savings accounts and fixed deposits.
Jana Small Finance Bank (SFB) has hiked interest rates on its deposit products such as savings accounts and fixed deposits. As per the official website of the bank, the new rates are effective as of 15th November 2022. Following the revision, the bank is now offering a maximum interest rate of 7.00% on savings bank deposits and up to 8.35% on fixed deposit plus. Retail price inflation in India which is measured by Consumer Price Index (CPI) plummeted to 6.77 per cent in October 2022 from a five-month high of 7.41 per cent in September, which means that customers of Jana Small Finance Bank can now earn returns on savings accounts and fixed deposits that outperform inflation.
Commenting on the development, Shrinivas Murthy, President and Head of Branch Banking and Marketing said, “Jana Small Finance Bank offers best in class products, pricing & services experience to customers. With this increase in interest rates across fixed deposits and savings Bank products, we are now offering the most competitive rates in the Banking space. We are witnessing excellent response from our customers; both new & existing. We continue to strive to serve our customers better and enhance customer experience."
The bank will now give an interest rate of 4.50% on savings account balances up to Rs. 1 lakh, while Jana Small Finance Bank will now offer an interest rate of 7.00% on savings account balances over Rs. 1 lakh and up to Rs. 50 crores. The bank will now give an interest rate of 6.50% on savings account balances of more than Rs. 50 Crores. On a quarterly basis, interest is paid or credited to savings accounts based on the day-end balances that are maintained.
Jana Small Finance Bank has also revised its interest rates on FD Plus which is a non-callable FD where no premature withdrawal facility is allowed. The higher interest rates went into effect on November 15th, 2022. The bank will now give interest rates of 3.00% on FDs of less than ₹2 Cr maturing in 7–14 days and 6.60% on those maturing in 15–90 days. The bank will now provide an interest rate of 7.05% on FDs maturing in 91 to 180 days, and 7.20% on those maturing in 181 to 364 days. For deposits maturing in 1 Year - 2 Years, the bank will now offer an interest rate of 8.35% and those maturing in 2 Years -3 Years will now fetch an interest rate of 7.35%. The bank will now offer an interest rate of 7.45% on FDs maturing in 3 Years - 5 Years and 7.35% on those maturing in 5 Years [1825 Days]. On FDs maturing in 5 Years - 10 Years, the bank will now offer an interest rate of 6.10%.
Jana Small Finance Bank has mentioned on its website that “For all Non-Cumulative Fixed Deposits, interest is calculated on Simple interest basis. Interest payouts are as per financial year: Monthly Interest payouts will be on 1st of every month, Quarterly Interest payouts will be on the 1st of every quarter, Half-yearly payouts will be on 1st October & 1st April and Annual interest payouts will be on1st April irrespective ofthe date of booking. In case of premature withdrawal of fixed deposit, the Interest rate applicable for premature closure will be lower of the rate for the original /contracted tenure for which the deposit has been booked OR the rate as prevailing on the date of deposit for the tenure for which the of deposit has been in force with the Bank."
The bank is now offering one of the highest interest rates in the small financing banks industry with these revised rates. In terms of assets under management and deposit size as of March 31, 2022, Jana Small Finance Bank Limited is one of the top Small Finance Banks in India. In 19 states and three union territories, Jana Small Finance Bank had 715 branches as of the end of March 2022, including 259 branches in unbanked rural centres.
