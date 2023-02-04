Jana SFB hikes FD rates with up to 8.80% return to senior citizens on this tenor

Jana Small Finance Bank (SFB) has hiked its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. According to the bank's official website, the new rates take effect on February 1st, 2023. Following the modification, the bank is now providing interest rates on deposits with tenors ranging from 7 days to 10 years that range from 3.75% to 6.00% for the general public and 4.45% to 6.70% for senior citizens. Jana Small Finance Bank will now provide a maximum return of 8.10% to non-senior citizens and 8.80% to senior citizens on a deposit tenor of 2 years to 3 years.

