Jana SFB hikes savings account rates with up to 7.50% on this balance slab
- Jana Small Finance Bank (SFB) has hiked its interest rates on savings bank deposits.
Jana Small Finance Bank (SFB) has hiked its interest rates on savings bank deposits. According to the lender's official website, the latest interest rates are in effect as of February 15, 2023. Since the modification, the bank has increased its maximum interest rate on savings accounts to 7.50%, which is much higher than those of other bank FD rates and an inflation level of 6.52% in January of 2023.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×