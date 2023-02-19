Jana Small Finance Bank (SFB) has hiked its interest rates on savings bank deposits. According to the lender's official website, the latest interest rates are in effect as of February 15, 2023. Since the modification, the bank has increased its maximum interest rate on savings accounts to 7.50%, which is much higher than those of other bank FD rates and an inflation level of 6.52% in January of 2023.

Jana Small Finance Bank Savings Account Rates

On a savings account balance of upto Rs. 1 lakh, the bank will offer an interest rate of 3.50% whereas 7.00% will be paid on incremental balances above Rs. 1 Lac & up to Rs. 10 Lacs. Jana Small Finance Bank will pay 7.25% interest on incremental balances above Rs. 10 Lacs & up to Rs. 10 Crores and the bank will now pay 7.50% interest on incremental balances above Rs. 10 Crores & up to Rs. 50 Crores. Savings account customers of Jana Small Finance Bank (SFB) will get an interest rate of 6.50 % on incremental balances above Rs. 50 Crores.

At Jana Small Finance Bank, interest is paid or credited to savings accounts on a quarterly basis and is determined on the day-end balances that are maintained in the account. “If a customer maintains Rs.150,000/- in the savings account, 3.50% interest will be earned for Rs.100,000/- and 7.00% interest will be earned for the remaining Rs.50,000/-," said Jana Small Finance Bank on its website.

Jana Small Finance Bank upped its interest rates on fixed deposits under ₹2 Cr on February 1st, 2023 as well. The bank currently offers interest rates on deposits with tenors ranging from 7 days to 10 years that vary from 3.75% to 6.00% for the general public and 4.45% to 6.70% for senior individuals as a result of the revision. For deposits held for two to three years, Jana Small Finance Bank will now provide a maximum return of 8.10% to non-senior residents and 8.80% to elderly individuals.

You have a wider collection of savings accounts from which to pick at Jana Small Finance Bank, and customers can enhance their earning potential by selecting the one that best meets their needs, with highly appealing interest rates on their savings account balance that are among the highest in the industry.

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) increase in the repo rate on February 8th, up by 25 basis points to 6.50% has triggered loan and fixed deposit rates to go up. Since the Reserve Bank of India recently increased the repo rate, the following banks have increased their interest rates on fixed deposits: Federal Bank, HDFC Bank, Unity Small Finance Bank, ESAF Small Finance Bank, Fincare Small Finance Bank, IndusInd Bank, DCB Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, IDBI Bank, Axis Bank, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank, and Jammu and Kashmir Bank (J&K Bank).

