Jana SFB hikes savings account rates with up to 7.50% on this balance slab

Jana Small Finance Bank upped its interest rates on fixed deposits under ₹2 Cr on February 1st, 2023 as well. The bank currently offers interest rates on deposits with tenors ranging from 7 days to 10 years that vary from 3.75% to 6.00% for the general public and 4.45% to 6.70% for senior individuals as a result of the revision. For deposits held for two to three years, Jana Small Finance Bank will now provide a maximum return of 8.10% to non-senior residents and 8.80% to elderly individuals.