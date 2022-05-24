Jana SFB revises fixed deposit rates: Regular customers can now get up to 7.20%

On May 24, 2022, Jana Small Finance Bank (SFB) revised interest rates on fixed deposit plus accounts. Jana Small Finance Bank considers fixed deposits with no premature withdrawal as a plus account. Auto-Renewal is not available for the "FD with no Premature Withdrawal/FD Plus" product, and pre-mature withdrawal of the deposit is not authorized before the term of the account expires, except in the event of the account holder's death or on the instruction of a legislative or regulatory body. Jana Small Finance Bank is giving a regular rate of 2.50 per cent on FD Plus products worth less than ₹2 crore that mature in 7 days to 180 days. Regular customers will get a 3.50 per cent interest rate on FD Plus accounts maturing in 181-364 days. The bank is now offering a 6.50 per cent interest rate on one-year[365-day] fixed deposits. The bank provides a maximum rate of 7.20 per cent on 1 to 2 year FD Plus accounts to the general public. Jana Small Finance Bank will pay 6.85 per cent interest on fixed deposits maintained for two to five years[1825 days], and 6.00 per cent on deposits maintained for five to ten years.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}