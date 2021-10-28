Bangalore: In a move to strengthen the Board and support the firm through the next phase of growth, Jana Small Finance Bank Limited today announced the appointment of Dr Subhash C Khuntia as the part-time Chairman. A 1981-batch Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer, Dr Khuntia has earlier worked as Chief Secretary to Government of Karnataka, Secretary to Government of India, Department of School Education, and was the Chairman of Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI).

Speaking on this appointment, Jana Small Finance Bank’s MD & CEO Ajay Kanwal said, “We are delighted and honoured that Dr Subhash Chandra Khuntia has agreed to be the Part-time Chairman of the Board. Dr Khuntia’s experience as the Chairman of IRDAI will serve the Board and Bank well in keeping governance at its highest standards. His deep knowledge and experience in handling large complex roles like the Chief Secretary, Government of Karnataka, is exemplary and we are fortunate to have his guidance.

Dr Khuntia said, “In a short span of time, Jana Small Finance bank has come a long way. I am delighted to be a part of the bank’s journey as it continues to make a difference to the financially underserved and under-penetrated segments of society. Financial inclusion has always been dear to my heart and I am excited at the opportunity to work with the Board and the Management Team at Jana in their endeavour towards this noble cause."

Dr Khuntia has vast administrative experience of working in several Departments at the Central Government including the Ministry of Finance (Department of Economic Affairs), Ministry of Human Resource Development (School Education and Literacy) and Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. In the Government of Karnataka, he worked in the Departments of Finance, Revenue, Personnel, Urban Development, Public Works and Ports.

