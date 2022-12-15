Jana Small Finance Bank hikes FD rates today, senior citizens earn up to 8.80%

Shrinivas Murty, President and Head of Branch Banking and Marketing said, “We are fast expanding our footprints across the nation to be able to cater to a large & varied segment of customers. We believe that with our superior customer experience, sharp turn-around-time of delivery & extremely competitive interest rates on deposits, we are well placed to meet the ever-growing Banking products & services needs of customers we serve. This increase in interest rates across tenures would directly help our customers to plan their investments better & help further align returns to their financial goals."