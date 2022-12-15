Jana Small Finance Bank hikes FD rates today, senior citizens earn up to 8.80%

Jana Small Finance Bank (SFB) revises interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. As per the official website of the bank, the new rates are effective as of today 15th December 2022.
Jana Small Finance Bank (SFB) revises interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. As per the official website of the bank, the new rates are effective as of today 15th December 2022. Following the revision, the bank is now providing interest rates on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years that range from 3.75% to 6.00% for the general public and 4.70% to 6.95% for senior citizens. For FDs maturing in 2 years or 3 years, Jana Small Finance Bank (SFB) is currently providing a maximum interest rate of 7.85% for non-senior citizens and 8.80% for senior citizens.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Jana Small Finance Bank (SFB) revises interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. As per the official website of the bank, the new rates are effective as of today 15th December 2022. Following the revision, the bank is now providing interest rates on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years that range from 3.75% to 6.00% for the general public and 4.70% to 6.95% for senior citizens. For FDs maturing in 2 years or 3 years, Jana Small Finance Bank (SFB) is currently providing a maximum interest rate of 7.85% for non-senior citizens and 8.80% for senior citizens.
Jana Small Finance Bank FD Rates
The bank is giving an interest rate of 3.75% on deposits that mature in the next 7–14 days, and Jana Small Finance Bank (SFB) is offering an interest rate of 4.25% on deposits that mature in the next 15–60 days. For FDs maturing in 61 to 90 days and 91 to 180 days, Jana Small Finance Bank (SFB) is giving interest rates of 5.25% and 5.50%, respectively. Deposits with maturities between 181-364 days and one year will earn interest at a rate of 7.00% and 7.25%, respectively.
Jana Small Finance Bank FD Rates
The bank is giving an interest rate of 3.75% on deposits that mature in the next 7–14 days, and Jana Small Finance Bank (SFB) is offering an interest rate of 4.25% on deposits that mature in the next 15–60 days. For FDs maturing in 61 to 90 days and 91 to 180 days, Jana Small Finance Bank (SFB) is giving interest rates of 5.25% and 5.50%, respectively. Deposits with maturities between 181-364 days and one year will earn interest at a rate of 7.00% and 7.25%, respectively.
The bank is now giving an interest rate of 7.50% on deposits maturing in 1 year to 2 years, and from today, Jana Small Finance Bank will give an interest rate of 7.85% on deposits maturing in 2 years to 3 years. An interest rate of 7.35% will be paid on deposits maturing in 3 to 5 years, and 7.25% will be imposed on deposits maturing in 5 years. For FDs maturing in the next five to ten years, Jana Small Finance Bank is now providing an interest rate of 6.00%.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The bank is now giving an interest rate of 7.50% on deposits maturing in 1 year to 2 years, and from today, Jana Small Finance Bank will give an interest rate of 7.85% on deposits maturing in 2 years to 3 years. An interest rate of 7.35% will be paid on deposits maturing in 3 to 5 years, and 7.25% will be imposed on deposits maturing in 5 years. For FDs maturing in the next five to ten years, Jana Small Finance Bank is now providing an interest rate of 6.00%.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Click on the image to enlarge
Click on the image to enlarge
Shrinivas Murty, President and Head of Branch Banking and Marketing said, “We are fast expanding our footprints across the nation to be able to cater to a large & varied segment of customers. We believe that with our superior customer experience, sharp turn-around-time of delivery & extremely competitive interest rates on deposits, we are well placed to meet the ever-growing Banking products & services needs of customers we serve. This increase in interest rates across tenures would directly help our customers to plan their investments better & help further align returns to their financial goals."
Shrinivas Murty, President and Head of Branch Banking and Marketing said, “We are fast expanding our footprints across the nation to be able to cater to a large & varied segment of customers. We believe that with our superior customer experience, sharp turn-around-time of delivery & extremely competitive interest rates on deposits, we are well placed to meet the ever-growing Banking products & services needs of customers we serve. This increase in interest rates across tenures would directly help our customers to plan their investments better & help further align returns to their financial goals."
As of March 31, 2022, Jana Small Finance Bank Limited (Jana Small Finance Bank) is one of India's top small finance banks, with a wide footprint across the country. In 19 states and three union territories, Jana Small Finance Bank had 715 branches as of the end of March 2022, including 259 branches in unbanked rural centres.
As of March 31, 2022, Jana Small Finance Bank Limited (Jana Small Finance Bank) is one of India's top small finance banks, with a wide footprint across the country. In 19 states and three union territories, Jana Small Finance Bank had 715 branches as of the end of March 2022, including 259 branches in unbanked rural centres.
Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC).