Bangalore: Jana Small Finance Bank, today announced the launch of “I choose my number" feature for all its customers across India. This new feature gives the bank’s existing and new customers the option to select their favourite numbers as their savings or current account number.

Numbers play a very important role in the lives of majority of Indians. Some numbers are special to one, be it a lucky number, the favourite vehicle’s number plate, birthday or wedding date, a memorable phone number, etc. Considering this love and obsession for numbers, this feature of Jana Small Finance Bank will allow its customers to choose their favourite numbers as the last 10 digits of their bank account, savings or current. The allocation of the account number chosen by the customer will be subject to availability of the requested number.

Commenting on the development, Ajay Kanwal, MD and CEO, Jana Small Finance Bank said, “We observe that customers want banking to be simple and personalized. This added feature will help customers relate and connect to the bank more closely as they choose auspicious or lucky numbers. At Jana Small Finance Bank we are committed to providing customers with solutions that are tailored to their preferences."

Jana Small Finance Bank Limited (Jana Small Finance Bank) is one the leading Small Finance Banks of India in terms of assets under management and deposit size as at March 31, 2020.

Jana Small Finance Bank, one of the 10 entities that received the small finance bank (SFB) licence in 2015, filed its draft red herring prospectus with the markets regulator for an initial public offering (IPO).

The bank plans to raise fresh capital of up to ₹700 crore through the IPO, while over a dozen existing shareholders will sell part of their shares through an offer for sale.

