Jana Small Finance Bank launches 'I choose my number' feature. Details here

Numbers play a very important role in the lives of majority of Indians. Some numbers are special to one, be it a lucky number, the favourite vehicle’s number plate, birthday or wedding date, a memorable phone number, etc. Considering this love and obsession for numbers, this feature of Jana Small Finance Bank will allow its customers to choose their favourite numbers as the last 10 digits of their bank account, savings or current. The allocation of the account number chosen by the customer will be subject to availability of the requested number.

