Jana Small Finance Bank revises savings account, FD interest rates: Details here2 min read . Updated: 01 Dec 2022, 04:58 PM IST
Jana Small Finance Bank (SFB) has revised interest rates on savings accounts and fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. As per the official website of the bank, the new rates are effective as of 01st December 2022. Following the revision, the bank is now offering a maximum interest rate of 7.00% on savings accounts whereas, on fixed deposits, Jana SFB will now offer a maximum interest rate of 7.55% to the general public and 8.50% to senior citizens on deposits maturing in 2 years to 3 years.