Jana Small Finance Bank revises savings account, FD interest rates: Details here

Jana Small Finance Bank FD Rates

The bank is giving an interest rate of 2.50% on deposits that mature in the next seven to fourteen days, and a rate of 3.00% on deposits that mature in the next fifteen to sixty days. On FDs maturing in 61 to 90 days, Jana Small Finance Bank is giving an interest rate of 5.25%, and on those maturing in 91 to 180 days, it is offering an interest rate of 5.50%. The bank is giving an interest rate of 7% on deposits maturing in 181 days to one year (365 days), and a rate of 7.50% on deposits maturing in one year to two years. Deposits maturing in the next two to three years will earn interest at a rate of 7.55%, while those maturing in the next three to five years will earn interest at a rate of 7.35%. The interest rate offered by Jana Small Finance Bank is 7.25% for FDs maturing in 5 Years[1825 Days] and 6.00% for those maturing in 5 Years—10 Years.