Jana Small Finance Bank today announced its tie-up with Axis Securities, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Axis Bank, to offer its customers the perfect blend of banking and investing through 3-in-1 account. The 3-in-1 account integrates seamlessly Savings Bank Account maintained by Jana Small Finance Bank & Demat and Trading Accounts maintained by Axis Securities.

“We are delighted to give our customers access to a scalable 3 in 1 platform. This tie-up with Axis Securities will continue our endeavor in building meaningful relationships with our customers by providing them with access to smart financial planning tools that will help them in wealth creation journey. We believe the key attraction for Jana customers will be mutual funds SIP where they can invest a pre-decided amount every month in MF scheme of their choice," Ajay Kanwal, MD and CEO, Jana Small Finance Bank said.

Commenting on the partnership, B Gopkumar, MD & CEO, Axis Securities, said, "We are confident that Jana Small Finance Bank customers will benefit from seamless and convenient access to our technology-driven, dynamic range of products and valuable research insights. This tie-up is another step in our journey to empower investors to take charge of their finances by making informed investment decisions."

The 3-in-1 account will make it easier for customers to transfer funds quickly, reduce paperwork and most importantly provide a single seamless platform to invest in various investment instruments including Mutual Funds, SIP, equities and other investment avenues offered by Axis Securities. The customers can opt for various services of Axis Securities like Mutual fund investing, Stock broking, Investment advisory and Portfolio management services, along with the opening of Trading / Demat account.

