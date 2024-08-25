Janmashtami 2024: Bank to remain closed in THESE states, cities. Check full list

  Bank will stay closed in many Indian cities on Monday, August 26, on the occasion of Janmashtami. However, key financial hubs like Mumbai and New Delhi will remain open.

Published25 Aug 2024, 12:17 PM IST
Janmashtami 2024: Bank to remain closed in THESE states and cities. Check full list
Janmashtami 2024: Bank to remain closed in THESE states and cities. Check full list

Many banks across India are set to close their doors on Monday, August 26, to observe the Janmashtami festival. However, the holiday will not be uniformly observed nationwide, with several major cities keeping their banking services operational.

According to the latest information from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), financial institutions in numerous cities will remain closed to mark Janmashtami, also known as Krishna Jayanthi. The holiday falls under the RBI's recognized categories for bank closures. In India, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) oversees the determination of bank holidays.

Also Read | Is Indian stock market closed tomorrow for Janmashtami?

List of states and cities where banks will remain closed on Janmashtami

Notable cities where banks will be shut include Lucknow, Kanpur, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, Jammu, and Chandigarh. This closure affects both public and private sector banks in these regions.

Also Read | Janmashtami 2024: Top 5 cities to enjoy the festival to fullest

List of states and cities where banks would remain open

However, it's important to note that banks in key financial hubs such as Mumbai and New Delhi will continue to operate as usual. Additionally, states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Assam, Kerala, and Goa will see normal banking operations on this day.

Also Read | Krishna Janmashtami 2024: Bengaluru Police issue traffic advisory, check details

The RBI has advised customers to check with their local branches for specific details, as bank holidays can vary by state due to regional considerations. Despite physical branch closures, online and mobile banking services are expected to remain functional, allowing customers to perform various transactions remotely.

Online banking and other services

ATM services will also continue to operate, ensuring access to cash withdrawals during the holiday. However, customers are encouraged to plan their banking activities in advance to avoid any potential inconvenience.

While banks observe this religious holiday, it's worth noting that capital, money, and commodity markets are scheduled to function normally on August 26, as per information from the respective exchange websites.

Janmashtami 2024: Bank to remain closed in THESE states, cities. Check full list

