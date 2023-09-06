Janmashtami holiday: Banks will remain shut on which date- 6 or 7 September? Details here1 min read 06 Sep 2023, 07:29 AM IST
- Janmashtami 2023: Full list of states where banks will be shut on 6 or 7 September
Janmashtami 2023: On the occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami, some banks will remain shut on 6 September while others on 7 September, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar.
-Odisha
-Tamil Nadu
-Andhra Pradesh
-Bihar
- Gujarat
-Madhya Pradesh
-Chandigarh
-Rajasthan
-Sikkim
-Jammu
-Bihar
-Chhattisgarh
-Jharkhand
-Himachal Pradesh
-Meghalaya
-Srinagar
8 September: Banks will be closed in Delhi in view of G20 Summit
18 September: Banks will be closed in Karnataka and Telangana because of Varsiddhi Vinayak Vrata and Vinayaka Chaturthi
19 September: Banks will be shut in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Goa on account of Ganesh Chaturthi
20 September: On this day, banks will be closed in Odisha and Goa due to Ganesh Chaturthi
22 September: On account of Shree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day, banks will be closed in Kerala
23 September: On the fourth Saturday and Maharaja Hari Singh's birthday, banks will be closed in Jammu and Srinagar
25 September: Banks will be closed in Assam in view of Shrimant Sankardeva
27 September: Banks will be closed in Kerala and Jammu in view of Milad-e-Sherif festival
28 September: Banks to remain shut in Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh on account of Eid-e-Milad or Eid-e-Miladunnabi
29 September: Banks to remain shut in Sikkim, Jammu and Srinagar in view of Indrajatra.
Every year the festival of Janmashtami is celebrated by Hindus to mark the birth of Lord Krishna, the God who is the embodiment of playfulness and innocence.
As per the Hindu calendar, Lord Krishna, an avatar of Lord Vishnu, was born on the eighth day of the month of Bhadra. The day mostly falls in the months of August or September as per the Western calendar.
The festival of Janmashtami is celebrated by offering prayers to Lord Krishna, with beautifully decorated swings, dance and music performances, and the 'Dahi-Handi' competition.