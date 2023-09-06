Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Industry / Banking/  Janmashtami holiday: Banks will remain shut on which date- 6 or 7 September? Details here

Janmashtami holiday: Banks will remain shut on which date- 6 or 7 September? Details here

1 min read 06 Sep 2023, 07:29 AM IST Livemint

  • Janmashtami 2023: Full list of states where banks will be shut on 6 or 7 September

Janmashtami bank holiday details

Janmashtami 2023: On the occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami, some banks will remain shut on 6 September while others on 7 September, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar.

Janmashtami bank holiday: Here is the list of states where banks will be shut on 6 September (Wednesday):

-Odisha

-Tamil Nadu

-Andhra Pradesh

-Bihar

Also read: Bank holidays in September: Different states to remain closed for 16 days across month. Know more

Janmashtami bank holiday: Here is the list of states where banks will be shut on 7 September (Thursday):

- Gujarat

-Madhya Pradesh

-Chandigarh

-Rajasthan

-Sikkim

-Jammu

-Bihar

-Chhattisgarh

-Jharkhand

-Himachal Pradesh

-Meghalaya

-Srinagar

Also read: Janmashtami 2023: Shri Krishna Janmashtami date, puja muhurat

Other holidays in September

8 September: Banks will be closed in Delhi in view of G20 Summit

18 September: Banks will be closed in Karnataka and Telangana because of Varsiddhi Vinayak Vrata and Vinayaka Chaturthi

19 September: Banks will be shut in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Goa on account of Ganesh Chaturthi

20 September: On this day, banks will be closed in Odisha and Goa due to Ganesh Chaturthi

22 September: On account of Shree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day, banks will be closed in Kerala

23 September: On the fourth Saturday and Maharaja Hari Singh's birthday, banks will be closed in Jammu and Srinagar

25 September: Banks will be closed in Assam in view of Shrimant Sankardeva

27 September: Banks will be closed in Kerala and Jammu in view of Milad-e-Sherif festival

28 September: Banks to remain shut in Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh on account of Eid-e-Milad or Eid-e-Miladunnabi

29 September: Banks to remain shut in Sikkim, Jammu and Srinagar in view of Indrajatra.

Every year the festival of Janmashtami is celebrated by Hindus to mark the birth of Lord Krishna, the God who is the embodiment of playfulness and innocence.

As per the Hindu calendar, Lord Krishna, an avatar of Lord Vishnu, was born on the eighth day of the month of Bhadra. The day mostly falls in the months of August or September as per the Western calendar.

The festival of Janmashtami is celebrated by offering prayers to Lord Krishna, with beautifully decorated swings, dance and music performances, and the 'Dahi-Handi' competition.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 06 Sep 2023, 07:29 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.