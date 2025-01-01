Bank holidays in January 2025: As we move on from the celebrations around New Year, the list of bank holidays in January 2025 is out. The first month of the year will see 13 holidays in total, including the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases the bank holiday calendar, which is based on various factors, including national/state holidays, cultural or religious observance, operational requirements, government announcements, and coordination with other banks.