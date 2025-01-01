Bank holidays in January 2025: As we move on from the celebrations around New Year, the list of bank holidays in January 2025 is out. The first month of the year will see 13 holidays in total, including the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases the bank holiday calendar, which is based on various factors, including national/state holidays, cultural or religious observance, operational requirements, government announcements, and coordination with other banks.
Bank holidays in January 2025: Check full list
January 1- New Year’s Day/Loosong/Namsoong
Banks will remain closed on 1 January 2025 in Aizawl, Chennai, Gangtok, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Kolkata, and Shillong.
January 2- Loosong/Namsoong/New Year Celebration
Banks will remain closed in Aizwal, Gangtok
January 5- Sunday
January 6- Sri Guru Gobind Singh’s Birthday
Banks will remain closed in Chandigarh
January 11- Missionary Day/Imoinu Iratpa/ Second Saturday
Banks will remain closed in Imphal, Aizwal
January 12- Sunday
January 14-Makar Sankranti/Uttarayana Punyakala/Pongal/Maghe Sankranti/Magh Bihu/Birthday of Hazarat Ali
Banks will remain closed in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Gangtok,Guwahati, Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabd- Telangana, Itanagar, Kanpur, Lucknow
January 15-Thiruvalluvar Day
Banks will remain closed in Chennai
January 16-Uzhavar Thirunal
Banks will remain closed in Chennai
January 19- Sunday
January 23- Birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose/Vir Surendrasai Jayanti
Banks will remain closed in Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata
January 25- Fourth Saturday
January 26- Sunday, Republic Day
What happens when banks are closed?
Although physical bank branches may be closed, online banking platforms and mobile services remain available throughout the holiday. Customers can also access ATMs for cash withdrawals—however, persons who intend to visit the banks for formal business need to make appropriate plans.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has placed the holidays under three brackets- Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holidays, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.