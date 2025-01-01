Hello User
Business News/ Industry / Banking/  January 2025 Bank Holidays: Banks to remain closed for 13 days this month. Check full RBI holiday calendar here

Bank holidays in January 2025: The first month of the year will see 13 holidays in total, including the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays.

Bank holidays in January 2025: As we move on from the celebrations around New Year, the list of bank holidays in January 2025 is out. The first month of the year will see 13 holidays in total, including the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases the bank holiday calendar, which is based on various factors, including national/state holidays, cultural or religious observance, operational requirements, government announcements, and coordination with other banks.

Bank holidays in January 2025: Check full list

January 1- New Year’s Day/Loosong/Namsoong

Banks will remain closed on 1 January 2025 in Aizawl, Chennai, Gangtok, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Kolkata, and Shillong.

January 2- Loosong/Namsoong/New Year Celebration

Banks will remain closed in Aizwal, Gangtok

January 5- Sunday

January 6- Sri Guru Gobind Singh’s Birthday

Banks will remain closed in Chandigarh

January 11- Missionary Day/Imoinu Iratpa/ Second Saturday

Banks will remain closed in Imphal, Aizwal

January 12- Sunday

January 14-Makar Sankranti/Uttarayana Punyakala/Pongal/Maghe Sankranti/Magh Bihu/Birthday of Hazarat Ali

Banks will remain closed in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Gangtok,Guwahati, Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabd- Telangana, Itanagar, Kanpur, Lucknow

January 15-Thiruvalluvar Day

Banks will remain closed in Chennai

January 16-Uzhavar Thirunal

Banks will remain closed in Chennai

January 19- Sunday

January 23- Birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose/Vir Surendrasai Jayanti

Banks will remain closed in Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata

January 25- Fourth Saturday

January 26- Sunday, Republic Day

What happens when banks are closed?

Although physical bank branches may be closed, online banking platforms and mobile services remain available throughout the holiday. Customers can also access ATMs for cash withdrawals—however, persons who intend to visit the banks for formal business need to make appropriate plans.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has placed the holidays under three brackets- Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holidays, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

