Mumbai: JCB International Co Ltd., the global operations subsidiary of Japanese payment brand JCB Co Ltd, on Monday said it has so far issued one million RuPay JCB Cards in India and wants to tap the “mass segment" for the next round of growth.

These credit and debit cards have been issued by 12 public and private sector banks and are co-badged as Rupay JCB Cards. Currently, Indian banks issue Rupay JCB cards only to their premium customers. JCB now plans to expand to the mass segment and believes there is a huge potential in that customer base.

In 2015, retail payments umbrella body National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and JCB International entered into a strategic partnership for acceptance of JCB card at all NPCI acceptance locations. In 2017, they operationalised acceptance of JCB payment cards at ATMs and point of sale (PoS) terminals in India in. Finally, in 2019, NPCI and JCB International along with local banks, announced the launch of RuPay JCB Global Cards, for use at RuPay card accepting points in India and JCB card accepting points outside India. This was the first ever JCB brand card issued in India.

On Monday, JCB International said that along with the three-fold growth in card issuance, a significant growth in RuPay JCB Card usage was also seen with international spending growing eight-fold between April 2022 to December 2022.

“This is expected to further grow rapidly given the extremely lucrative international campaign currently available for RuPay JCB card members. All RuPay JCB cardmembers are eligible for a 40% cashback on face-to-face transactions in Singapore, Thailand and Bahrain," it said in a statement.

The maximum cashback amount per transaction is ₹3,000 and the maximum cashback amount per card ₹15,000 within the campaign period. The current campaign started on 29 December and will conclude on March 31, 2023, it said.

Yoshiki Kaneko, president and chief operating officer, JCB International said the first million RuPay JCB issuance milestone is a testament to the strength of the partnership which will continue to grow in the coming years.

“India is a key market for JCB with huge potential given the aspirational young and vibrant base of consumers who especially enjoy international travel and new experiences. We will continue to focus on and invest in growing the India business through our esteemed partner, NPCI, to ensure that our issuing partners always have access to the best-in-class technology to create path-breaking products," said Kaneko.