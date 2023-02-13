Japan's JCB sees card issuance potential in India's mass segment
- These credit and debit cards have been issued by 12 public and private sector banks and are co-badged as Rupay JCB Cards
Mumbai: JCB International Co Ltd., the global operations subsidiary of Japanese payment brand JCB Co Ltd, on Monday said it has so far issued one million RuPay JCB Cards in India and wants to tap the “mass segment" for the next round of growth.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×