Japan's SMBC gets RBI's green signal to acquire Yes Bank
Gopika Gopakumar , Anirudh Laskar 4 min read 06 May 2025, 05:30 AM IST
SummarySMBC will either buy less than 26% in Yes Bank and do a merger through a share swap, or may buy up to 26% and launch an open offer. Apart from SBI, other Yes Bank shareholders include Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and HDFC Bank.
Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. (SMBC) has secured Reserve Bank of India (RBI) go-ahead to acquire 51% in private lender Yes Bank, two people aware of the development said, in a deal that may value the private lender at $1.7 billion.
