Jay Kotak, spearhead of neobank initiative, introduced to investors

“I can see a lot of our business continue in the business of horses. There are many of our businesses transforming into the business of cars. Some of them are speeding up. A lot of money is being made from the business of horses. We have to leverage the speed. A customer is far more comfortable with a car. Talk to any consumer, and their transaction has moved to online and mobile. It tells you that change is underway," Uday Kotak said at the event.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}