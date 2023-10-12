Ex-Barclays Bank CEO Jes Staley fined $2.2 mn, banned from senior UK financial roles after Epstein probe
FCA said Staley had ‘recklessly approved’ a letter sent by Barclays to the authority, which claimed the bank’s former boss did not have a close relationship with Epstein. But in email messages, Staley described Epstein as one of his ‘deepest’ and ‘most cherished’ friends
London: Former Barclays Bank chief executive Jes Staley has been fined 1.8 million pounds ($2.2 million) and banned from holding senior financial roles in the U.K. for misleading the Financial Conduct Authority over the nature of his relationship with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the regulator said Thursday.