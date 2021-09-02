1 min read.Updated: 02 Sep 2021, 08:44 PM ISTLivemint
The Jammu & Kashmir Bank board also approved to raise up to ₹1,000 crore by issuing Basel III compliant tier II bonds in the nature of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis
State-owned Jammu & Kashmir Bank today said its board has approved proposal to raise up to ₹2,000 crore through a mix of equity and debt. The J&K Bank board at its meeting on Thursday approved the plan to raise equity and debt capital up to ₹1,000 crore each.
In a regulatory filing, the bank said that the board has approved raising of equity capital up to ₹1,000 crore in one or more tranches by way of rights issue/preferential allotment/private placement or qualified institutional placement (QIP) or any other approved mode.