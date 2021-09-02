Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Banking >J&K Bank board approves plan to raise 2,000 cr via equity, debt

J&K Bank board approves plan to raise 2,000 cr via equity, debt

Premium
An India Rupee note is seen in this illustration photo.
1 min read . 08:44 PM IST Livemint

  • The Jammu & Kashmir Bank board also approved to raise up to 1,000 crore by issuing Basel III compliant tier II bonds in the nature of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis

State-owned Jammu & Kashmir Bank today said its board has approved proposal to raise up to 2,000 crore through a mix of equity and debt. The J&K Bank board at its meeting on Thursday approved the plan to raise equity and debt capital up to 1,000 crore each.

State-owned Jammu & Kashmir Bank today said its board has approved proposal to raise up to 2,000 crore through a mix of equity and debt. The J&K Bank board at its meeting on Thursday approved the plan to raise equity and debt capital up to 1,000 crore each.

In a regulatory filing, the bank said that the board has approved raising of equity capital up to 1,000 crore in one or more tranches by way of rights issue/preferential allotment/private placement or qualified institutional placement (QIP) or any other approved mode.

In a regulatory filing, the bank said that the board has approved raising of equity capital up to 1,000 crore in one or more tranches by way of rights issue/preferential allotment/private placement or qualified institutional placement (QIP) or any other approved mode.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The board also approved to raise up to 1,000 crore by issuing Basel III compliant tier II bonds in the nature of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis.

The lender said the nod for the fundraising plan by its board is subject to the approval of shareholders at its ensuing annual general meeting (AGM), and other regulatory approvals.

Shares of J&K Bank closed at 36.75 apiece on BSE, up 0.82% from the previous close.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

China economist is rare voice of caution on ‘common prosperity’

Premium

If you want an exciting Ferrari, skip the Portofino M

Premium

Sensex over 300 points higher, Dow Futures down 10 points

Premium

Four Indian companies in the exploding drone market

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!