J&K Bank board approves plan to raise 2,000 cr via equity, debt

State-owned Jammu & Kashmir Bank today said its board has approved proposal to raise up to ₹2,000 crore through a mix of equity and debt. The J&K Bank board at its meeting on Thursday approved the plan to raise equity and debt capital up to ₹1,000 crore each.

In a regulatory filing, the bank said that the board has approved raising of equity capital up to ₹1,000 crore in one or more tranches by way of rights issue/preferential allotment/private placement or qualified institutional placement (QIP) or any other approved mode.

The board also approved to raise up to ₹1,000 crore by issuing Basel III compliant tier II bonds in the nature of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis.

The board also approved to raise up to ₹1,000 crore by issuing Basel III compliant tier II bonds in the nature of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis.

The lender said the nod for the fundraising plan by its board is subject to the approval of shareholders at its ensuing annual general meeting (AGM), and other regulatory approvals.