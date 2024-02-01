Job cut at Deutsche Bank: Germany's biggest lender to slash 3,500 jobs as ‘cost discipline remains a high priority’
Deutsche Bank to cut 3,500 jobs as part of cost-reduction initiative; shares rise by 5%
Deutsche Bank is going to cut 3,500 jobs within the next two years. This move comes from Germany's largest financial institution amid a strategic cost-reduction initiative. As this news broke, the bank's share prices went up by nearly 5%.
