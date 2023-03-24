JPMorgan accused of selling $10 million in jewels from bank deposit boxes

JPMorgan accused of selling $10 million in jewels from bank deposit boxes3 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 01:15 AM IST
A couple claimed that JPMorgan sent the bills for the boxes to a wrong address, causing them to fall behind in their account. They said they paid the delinquency in full after discovering it, and JPMorgan promised to return the property stored in the boxes. But the bank instead auctioned off the contents.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. is facing a suit by a couple who claim the bank sold $10 million in jewelry and other valuables that they stored in safe deposit boxes.
