JPMorgan Chase Offers Private-Markets Fund Tailored to Individual Investors

The Private Equity Group within JPMorgan Chase’s asset management arm is tossing a new entry into the growing competition to open private equity to individual investors.

The group is unveiling a perpetual fund with quarterly liquidity options and a $25,000 minimum commitment, pitching it as a “democratization of alternatives."

The JPMorgan Private Markets Fund, managed by the bank’s advisory group that oversees around $30 billion in private-equity assets, is also open to institutions. But the bank is targeting individual investors who control vast assets.

Individual investors hold roughly 50% of the estimated $275 trillion to $295 trillion of global assets under management, according to industry consulting firm Bain & Co. But the firm said individuals represent just 16% of the assets allocated to alternative investments.

“We have started to see over the last several years more individual investors interested in getting access to this end of the market in private equity and venture capital," said Ashmi Mehrotra, co-head of the Private Equity Group.

So far, the fund has attracted roughly $100 million in commitments. The bank already has invested $52 million from the vehicle, including in funds such as Ishtar Co-Invest-B and Banks Fund I-B as of Aug. 31, a document on the bank’s website shows.

Other than institutional investors, only the bank’s qualified individual clients, or people in the U.S. with a net worth of at least $2.2 million, or who have committed at least $1.1 million to J.P. Morgan Investment Management or another registered investment adviser can get into the fund. Class I shares require a $1 million minimum commitment, while the fund’s Class D and S shares require at least $25,000 investments.

JPMorgan joins other well-known institutional money managers in New York and Europe that also offer access to private-markets investments for certain individual investors.

Asset manager Apollo Global Management earlier this year expanded its team for a private-market strategy tailored to wealthy people, a market long served in Europe by Swiss buyout firm Partners Group Holding. And private-equity giant Blackstone’s nontraded Real Estate Income Trust, or Breit, gives individuals the opportunity to invest just $2,500 to own a piece of apartment buildings, warehouses and commercial properties with monthly liquidity options.

Like Blackstone’s Breit, JPMorgan’s fund, now available to qualified and accredited investors through private banks and custodial platforms, limits investor withdrawals based on the fund’s overall assets. JPMorgan limits withdrawals to 5% of the fund’s net asset value.

But the JPMorgan fund doesn’t feature capital calls, in which the sponsor asks investors to pony up cash to fulfill their previous commitments to the vehicle whenever the need arises. Participants can add to their investments in the fund monthly in increments of at least $10,000.

The bank said it set up the vehicle in a way that simplifies investors’ tax reporting requirements compared with the typical private-equity fund. The fund is registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, a U.S. law that regulates the responsibilities of investment advisers.

Marketing for the fund began in July and has attracted a variety of institutional investors such as pensions and insurers. But now the bank is pivoting to the individual market, as have so many other fund sponsors, and talking publicly about the fund and its strategy for the first time.

“The trend is overall the democratization of alternatives. We’re going after a large market," Mehrotra said.

JPMorgan made nine investments through the fund by the end of last month. The fund focuses on primary investments, buying secondhand slices of private-equity and venture-capital funds and co-investing alongside other managers.

“Over 70% of the fund will be focused on the U.S., and then the remainder will be majority northern Europe," Mehrotra said.

The fund managers plan to stick with a strategy focused on the small and middle-market vehicles, which the investment manager defines as funds managing less than $3 billion. The bank considers small- and middle-market companies they back directly as having enterprise values of no more than $1.5 billion.

